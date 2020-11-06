Banyana thrash Eswatini

A brace from Mapule Kgoale and Gabriela Salgado as well as a single goal from Sibulele Holweni handed Banyana maximum points in Group A and they are now on six points having won their opening game 2-0 against Angola.

In their previous game, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wasn’t happy with the way the team started the match. But she must have been proud with how her charges changed gear in the Eswatini clash, taking control of the tie from the first blow of the whistle.

It just took two minutes into the game for the South Africans to take a lead.

It was Kgoale with a well taken strike who placed Banyana in the lead.

Eswatini looked to be struggling in their play, while Banyana made their intentions clear as they kept on moving forward in search of the second goal.

Just before the half hour mark, Kgoale almost got her second goal of the match, but Eswatini goalkeeper Nokwanda Mamba was able to make a save.

Six minute later, while Eswatini were still trying to find their feet and in search for an equaliser, Banyana were able to pounce again and doubled their lead through Holweni.

The teams went into the break with the home side sitting comfortably with a 2-0 lead.

The start of the second half wasn’t any different with Banyana getting their third goal of the match through Salgado just one minute into resumption of play.

Things were getting difficult for Eswatini, who looked to be running out of ideas having to chase a 3-0 lead.

Banyana continued with their dominance in the game and it didn’t take long for them to get their fourth goal as Kgoale got her brace in the 59th minute.

It looked to be all over for the Super Falcons of Eswatini as Salgado got her brace and Banyana’s fifth goal of the match.

Banyana continued their command of the match to the end.

Meanwhile, the South African Under-17 side managed to register their first win in the Under-17 edition of the tournament. Simphiwe Dludlu’s girls lost their first game 2-1 against Zambia, but managed to bounce back with a 7-0 victory over Zimbabwe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.