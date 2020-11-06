Pirates guard against complacency ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Orlando Pirates might be way out in front, but assistant coach Fadlu Davids knows very well not to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs going into the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bucs made a good impression when they thumped Amakhosi 3-0 in the first leg, courtesy of goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch, leaving Amakhosi with a mountain to climb tomorrow.

With the way Chiefs have been playing lately, especially in the DStv Premiership, where they are yet to even register a single goal from one of their own players, it is tempting to think Pirates will walk all over Amakhosi in the second leg.

But Davids doesn’t seem to think so and says the Naturena outfit is capable of pulling out a surprise.

“Look at the bigger picture, the bigger picture is that they came close to winning the league last season. They only lost one player, George Maluleke, but they are exactly the same squad, obviously with a different technical team and a different approach,” said Davids, who is in charge of Pirates while head coach Josef Zinnbauer remains unavailable due to family matters.

Zinnbauer’s son has been in a coma following a car accident, and the Pirates head coach is back home in Germany. It is unclear right now exactly when he will be able to return.

“We know their (Chiefs’) strengths, we know how dangerous they can be especially with an experienced coach like Gavin Hunt,” added Davids.

“He is going to go all out and we know that they can immediately turn the game around. We will definitely not go into the game undermining Kaizer Chiefs … we have to prepare for the game as a normal game at 0-0, not at 3-0.”

The Pirates interim head coach reiterated that his side must not be mthinking that they are already in the final. The important thing for him and the rest of the technical team is to remind the players that

this is a new game.

“We know that we are not going to be complacent, not thinking that we have one foot in the final, no,” said Davids.

“We are going to approach the game wanting to score, we are not going there to defend. That’s the approach that we want to take.”

Davids added that they are still awaiting medical reports for players such as Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzukamanja, following their injuries against Bloemfontein Celtic in midweek, while Gabadinho Mhango is still out injured for the tie.

Bucs will head into this match having registered their first league victory in midweek when they beat Celtic 1-0, courtesy of a fine strike from Siphesihle Ndlovu, while Amakhosi played to a disappointing goalless draw against TS Galaxy.

