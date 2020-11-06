SuperSport and Celtic turn up the heat ahead of MTN8 semi

Celtic do have that one away goal after holding Matsatsantsa A Pitori to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

“They have the advantage and what matters on the day is how they are going to approach the game. Are they going to sit back or are they going to come out? We have one thing on our minds, we have to try and get a goal and there is no doubt, that is why I say the pressure on them. They already have one foot in the final,” said Tembo.

“We are very optimistic that we will get to the final, we know it won’t be easy because they are a team that is really determined to reach the final. We will give our best on the day and our experienced players will really have to dig deep for us to get a positive result,” Tembo added.

His opposite number really believes that the capital city side are the favourites going into the tie as they are defending champions.

“Tembo is playing mind games, we are not the favourites, we’re going there as underdogs because they have to defend this cup. It is a 50/50 situation but when you talk about pressure, it is on them, not us,” said Maduka.

He added: “The pressure should be on them, they are the defending champions. We are not under pressure, we are going to play the game and try to put ourselves in the final. As much as we scored a goal away, that does not put us under pressure. We are going out there to enjoy the game.”

However, there is still plenty of respect between the pair as Madukas has heaped praise on his “friend” ahead of the clash.

“We are good friends with Kaitano. He is one of the good coaches in the league and I am happy for his progress and it is good to see people who I played against and are still involved in the game, doing well in another role as coaches.”

