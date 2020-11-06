Former Cape City and Maritzburg United player open to PSL return 

The Uganda international only spent a season at Erbil and like in all countries, his campaign at the club was disturbed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though his stay didn’t go as expected, Kateregga says he enjoyed his time with the club, but he just couldn’t extend his contract.

“The experience was great the football was minimal so I couldn’t renew my stay with Covid taking much of the time on my contract. So, I chose not to stay there, and also my contract expired,” said the midfielder.

“I would love to come back that’s for sure (to the PSL).”

The 26-year old reveals that there are already offers for him on the table, but he didn’t want to get into more details regarding which clubs are after his signature at the moment.

“So far yes (clubs keen on signing him), but I have been asked not to mention who or where because agents might want to tap in, like I suppose you must know,” he added.

With offers already in for him, it’s just a matter of the midfielder weighing his option but he maintained that playing in the DStv Premiership is what he is keen on.

But, it will take some time before he makes his decision, with the midfielder called up to the Uganda Cranes squad that is set to face to South Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header on November 11 and November 16.

The midfielder has been one of key members of the Uganda squad having also featured for the country in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt alongside Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango.

