Sundowns announce departure of technical director Alesanco

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Friday that they had parted ways with their Spanish technical director Jose Ramon Alexanco.

“Mamelodi Sundowns today announced that due to personal family matters in Spain, Jose Ramon Alexanco will not continue as Head of Technical at Mamelodi Sundowns,” said the club in a statement.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to Jose Ramon Alesanco (sic) for the good work he did at the Academy and Senior Club.”

The former Spain and Barcelona defender only arrived in South Africa in September of last year to take up the role.

“I had heard great things about the club and the President. The President and I share a friend in, Joan Laporte (Former Director at Barcelona) who has nothing but positive things to say about the club so when the opportunity presented itself I jumped at the chance,” he said in an article in May published on the Sundowns official website.

The appointment continued Sundowns’ good relationship with Barcelona which has seen Masandawana play the Catalan giants twice in friendlies in South Africa in recent years, and also saw former Bulgaria international and Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov at one stage take over as head coach, as did Dutch legend and another former Barcelona man Johan Neeskens.

