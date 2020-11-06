Let’s face it, there is more chance of some pigs flying across the skyline at FNB Stadium on Sunday than, on current form anyway, Kaizer Chiefs overturning 3-0 deficit to Orlando Pirates in Sunday’s Soweto Derby MTN8 semifinal second leg at FNB Stadium. But the derby is always a fascinating spectacle, even if the outcome is a foregone conclusion. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at five things to look out for in Sunday’s Soweto Derby.

Time for Chiefs’ attacking stars to step up

Samir Nurkovic is still missing for Amakhosi, and yes, it has been a serious blow to their start to the season. The Serbian was a huge player for Chiefs last season, both with his goals and the way he held the ball up for others to play off him. That none of Chiefs’ other attackers have managed a single goal in their first five games of the season, however is just not good enough. Khama Billiat, Lebo Manyama, Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro are an attacking foursome that most top flight clubs would love to have on their books, but only in the Chippa United match, when Chiefs hit the woodwork countless times, have they really looked like posing a constant threat to opposition defences. Amakhosi might not overturn a 3-0 deficit on Sunday, but their attacking players need to at least show some pride and give Pirates something to think about.

A fairly soft derby landing for Fadlu Davids, unless…

Phakaaathi’s thoughts and prayers are with Josef Zinnbauer at this difficult time, as he attends to his critically ill son in Germany. In the meantime, Fadlu Davids is set to continue as caretaker coach on Sunday, and as derbies go, the pressure on Davids’ shoulders has to be eased by the fact his side are three goals to the good after Saturday’s first leg. The Buccaneers should be able to hold Chiefs at bay in the second leg, at least adequately enough to reach the final. No doubt Pirates would love to rub their rivals’ face in the dirt, and win the derby again, and Davids would actually be better going out to win the game, as cautious tactics are often what hurt teams going into second legs with sizeable leads. The only problem for Davids is that the size of the lead is such that if Chiefs do come back it will be a serious embarrassment for Pirates’ caretaker.

FNB Stadium and the sad echoes of a 90 000-seater ghost town

Football goes on even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but an absence of supporters is a real downside, with the second leg of the derby set to lack even more atmosphere than the first, which was played at the smaller Orlando Stadium, given that it will be played in the giant calabash that is Soccer City. On an ordinary day, 90 000 people would cram into this glorious stadium, creating an atmosphere that makes this one of the best derbies on the planet. On Sunday, there will be about 90 000 empty seats, with the loudest noises in the ground probably coming from the benches, barking instructions at their respective sides.

Pirates have injury problems, but now also have the squad to cope

Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Gabadinho Mhango all look set to miss Sunday’s game through injury, but if that is certainly a blow to Pirates’ attacking arsenal, they now have a squad more than capable of making up the numbers. Namibian Deon Hotto, one of the best attacking players in the country in the 2019/20 season, will probably get a chance to start, while Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa have also started the season in superb form. In the last two games we have seen players of the class of Hotto and Siphesihle Ndlovu come off the bench to make telling contributions for the Buccaneers which is a perfect illustration of a squad capable of challenging for honours this season.

Gavin Hunt and the full back conundrum

Philani Zulu was all over the place at left back against TS Galaxy in midweek, while Kgotso Moleko at right back conceded a clumsy penalty that could easily have seen Amakhosi lose another match in a tepid start to the season. Gavin Hunt clearly wanted to sign his former Wits left back Sifiso Hlanti, but the transfer ban has slammed the door on that, and now he has to decide who is his man for the season, be it Zulu, Yagan Sasman or Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya. For now, although Sasman did score twice in the MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United, Hunt doesn’t seem convinced by any of them. At right back, the solution is easier, with Reeve Frosler a certain starter if he is fit enough. Right now, Hunt must be praying he is ready for Sunday.

