Sekhukhune unveil new players and plans for first Championship campaign

Other surprise addition to the new GladAfrica Championship side were Prince Nxumalo, a former Ajax Cape Town striker, and Siyabulela Shai, the son of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Isaac Shai.

Sekhukhune will be campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship this season after buying the status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who themselves bought the top flight status of Bidvest Wits.

Speaking during the media launch, club chairman Simon Malatji said their plan is to see the club in the DStv Premiership in a short space of time.

“It was very difficult for us to assemble this team at a short period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we were able to do it. We, the Malatji brothers, grew up with nothing, hence we decided to bring this (the club) to the people of Sekhukhune. This is not about me, Simon, or the Malatji brothers, but for the people of Sekhukhune.”

Malatji also revealed the management ambitious plan to see the club campaigning in the DStv Premiership.

“We believe that we can get promotion at the end of the current season, but we know it won’t be easy. But with the kind of players we brought, we think we can do it. Our mandate is to play in the DStv Premiership in the next three years.”

Asked if they would consider the option of buying a top flight status if they fail to get promotion, Malatji said: “Yes, that’s a possibility if we don’t get promotion in the next three years.”

Malatji also revealed that Sekhukhune will use the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa as well as the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium as their home grounds this season.

“But like I said earlier, we have spoken with the local municipality and our local leaders and said we wanted land in Sekhukhune where we can build our home base and we have set a target of two years to do that,” concluded Malatji.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach Johnny Ferreira is confident that he will lead the team to promotion this season.

“When I had an interview with the chairman and the technical director (Alex Bapela), I said the team that is going to be coached by me will get promotion, whether that team is Sekhukhune or any other team. So, I’m with Sekhukhune and I’m confident that I will get them promoted to the DStv Premiership,” said Ferreira.

