Nyauza happy with Pirates win over ‘tactical’ Celtic

The Buccaneers finally managed to get their first win of the 2020/2021 campaign following their 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr. Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pirates had drawn their opening two fixtures of the league 1-1, against AmaZulu FC and Mother City-based outfit Stellenbosch FC.

“It was very important for us to get the result today (Wednesday) so that we can at least get the three points and climb up the table. It will also give us confidence going forward to the next game,” said Nyauza.

Nyauza and the rest of his defensive partners had to work hard on the day to stop a high pressing Celtic from getting a goal.

The defender says that playing Celtic is very hard for them, especially when they are playing at home because they are equally tactically organised.

“When you are playing an away game against Celtic it’s very difficult. They are an organised team, same thing applies with us. We are tactical, they are also tactical. So, we had to be organised and focused. We had to play three at the back, it was a tactical change so that we can be more offensive and at least get a result. That’s what we did, we played Ndlovu and he got us (the goal) and we got the three points.”

The win against Phunya Sele Sele builds on Bucs’ confidence as it was their second consecutive win having dismantled Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in their MTN8 semifinal first leg last weekend.

The two teams meet again for the second leg on Subday with a spot in the final up for grabs.

But, Pirates have some issues at the club with some early season regulars having to nurse their injuries.

Defender Thulani Hlatshwayo was a notable absentee in the clash against Celtic, with striker Gabadinho Mhango also unavailable following his groin injury which saw him unable to finish their game against Stellies.

To make matters worse, Thembinkosi Lorch and Terrence Dzukamanja were the latest players to suffer from injuries during their clash against the Free State outfit. Lorch has a knee injury while Dzukamanja is trying to recover from head injury ahead of their clash with Chiefs.

