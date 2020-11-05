Dlamini praises new AmaZulu recruits after Leopards win

The KZN side claimed a 2-0 victory over the visiting side from Venda. A brace from former Orlando Pirates forward Luvuyo Memela was enough to secure three points for Usuthu.

Memela connected with a free-kick cross from another former Pirates man Augustine Mulenga to find the back of the next. Before sprinting into the box and putting the ball past the keeper for his second of the night.

With both goals coming in the second half, coach Dlamini believes the goal scorer did well to create chance for Mulenga who had a chance to get an early goal in the first half.

Dlamini applauded the defensive structure of Leopards that made it difficult for them to get more than two goals. Although AmaZulu allowed Leopards to have more time on the ball in the second stanza they managed to score twice, first in the 77th minute and again in the 83rd minute.

The former Usuthu striker warned his chargers against missing early chances stating they might not have a lot of goal scoring opportunities in the future.

“We created a few chances in the first 10 minutes with them coming from Memela for Mulenga, and we were unlucky not to score there but also the opponent was much more organised,” said Dlamini after the game.

“It was becoming more difficult for us to score in the second half but the individual brilliance of Memela got us those two goals. We just have to continue with this performance but find ways to make sure we score early when we create chances.”

