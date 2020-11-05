Sirino nearing fitness amid Al Ahly rumours

Mngqithi expects the skillful attacker to return after the upcoming Fifa international break even though there are heavy rumours linking him with a move to Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly where he would reunite with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

It was “Jingles” who spotted Sirino in Bolivia in 2017, where he was incidentally eyeing another player, but the midfield maestro caught his eye and he did not hesitate to bring him to Chloorkop. Now that Mosimane is in charge of the Red Devils, he is understood to be hot on the heels of Sirino.

“He should be ready to play the next match after the Fifa break, we were just being cautious because he had a grade two hamstring (strain) and it has taken two and a half weeks now but we are hopeful because he has already started light training, so by the time we come back he will be back with the team,” said Mngqithi after Sundowns beat Cape Town City 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Al-Ahly is Themba Zwane, who has been told by Mngqithi that he needs to do a lot more for the team, even though he just picked up the PSL’s Footballer of the Season Award and the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja) inaugural Men’s Footballer of the Season award, among others.

“The role that he has been playing is to try and present a little bit of creativity in the team more as a number 10 in attack and assist us defensively. We know what he is capable of but we still expect a little bit more from him.

“We know what he can do and we are hoping that his game will give us better numbers in terms of assists and goals that he scores … him, Gaston Sirino or whoever plays as a number 10, even Hashim Domingo, they must give us something.,” Mngqithi said.

