How would Sundowns look without Sirino and Zwane?

local soccer 27 mins ago

Whatever the answer to that maybe, it will certainly piss off Mamelodi Sundowns supporters and might make them turn their back on Pitso Mosimane for poaching arguably the team’s most talented players, Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino.

Ntokozo Gumede
05 Nov 2020
11:33:44 AM
Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal against Bloemfontein Celtic, but will Sundowns ultimately lose their win? ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mosimane is understood to be on a mission to recruit the duo to his Al Ahly side to bolster his squad for next season’s Caf Champions League. If reports are anything to go by, Sirino has been offered a multi-million Rand deal to move up North and to fuel these rumours, the Uruguayan has not played much this season, but Downs insist that his absence is down to injury. It could be that the coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, otherwise known as their biblical reference of Meshach, Shadrach and Abednego, are already planning for life...

