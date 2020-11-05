‘I don’t know where the goals are,’ says Chiefs’ Gavin Hunt as Amakhosi can’t find back of the net yet again

Amakhosi have scored just two goals through their own players in five games they have played this season, and that was an unlikely brace by defender Yagan Sasman in their first game of the campaign where they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in an MTN8 quarterfinal.

READ MORE: Chiefs still can’t score as they are held by Galaxy

Since then, the Naturena-based side have not scored in a 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league, won 1-0 through Gregory Damons’ own goal against Chippa, couldn’t score in the 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semifinal first leg, and just could not put the ball in the back of the net in a goalless draw against league minnows TS Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Asked about the goals, Amakhosi mentor Gavin Hunt said he didn’t have a straight answer for the goal drought that’s hit Naturena in the absence of their lethal striker Samir Nurkovic who is nursing an injury.

“I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you. Nobody can tell you,” said Hunt after Wednesday’s match. He did, however, concede that the lack of potency in front of goal could be due to the fact that they have only two strikers available in Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro.

“I mean the opportunities were there – I thought they were good opportunities – but yeah, you’ve got to keep working and obviously we only have two strikers available and we’ve got to keep playing them.

“There is not really much we can do about that. So, we have got to try and get through this period and hopefully, Khama (Billiat) can score a few goals…

“I have not had a chance to work with everybody (because of injuries) and obviously Nurkovic is the biggest blow, you know he’s our top goal scorer and he hasn’t played. We haven’t really had everybody available and our squad is not the biggest,” added Hunt.

On Wednesday’s game, the former Bidvest Wits mentor said it could have been anyone’s.

“We made it difficult, I thought we weren’t very good in the first half. We changed shape in the second half and we were much better and had some good opportunities and good moments. They also had some chances in the first half especially with the penalty, so they will say they should have won it. But I think a draw – if you look at the game – was fair.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.