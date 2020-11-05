Mngqithi speaks on redefined Sundowns defence

After three rounds of the new league campaign, Masandawana have also banged in five goals and two of those came in their last match against Cape Town City, who they beat 2-0 in the Mother City on Wednesday night.

“We must appreciate the fact that we have not conceded, which is very positive for our defence but that does not necessarily mean that our last line of defence, which is our goalkeeper, is on top form. Our counter-pressing is also helping us, we are not that much exposed to counter attacks so we are working as a unit on that aspect, not to give opponents opportunities to have a free run,” said Mngqithi.

While the backline seems to be immovable and unshakable at the moment, Mngqithi believes Downs could have scored more goals against City and is confident that his attackers also had chances to get a couple more goals against Kaizer Chiefs, who they beat 3-0 in the opening day.

“Our team is still in its inception stages and it is only now that things are getting normal so we have a lot to work on. We are not taking care of the ball that well, and maybe we will have to improve our positional sense and also to make sure that we take all of our opportunities.

“In the game against Chiefs, we deserved more than five. goals. In the game that we played today (Wednesday), I strongly believe that we deserved to score more than five goals as well but we are not taking the chances that we are getting. It is not something that can happen overnight, we are working on it and we are putting everything that we can put into the detail sof our game,” said the Masandawana mentor.

He adds: “Over the last two seasons we have dropped the number of goals we are scoring. From the time we won the league with 72 points, we have not been scoring enough but we have had a good defensive record which is what has given us a chance to win. If we can score two to three goals (per game) on average, we are almost guaranteed an opportunity to win the championship.”

