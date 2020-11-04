Pirates register first league win 

In a tie that didn’t provide many clear cut chances, it took a late second-half strike by Siphesihle Ndlovu to hand the Buccaneers the win.

Bucs had drawn their opening two league games collecting two points, but with this win, they now have five points.

This, however, was Pirates’ second successive win after beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final this past weekend. But Pirates head coach Zinnbauer had to leave for Germany to attend to his son, who was involved in a car accident.

Celtic, meanwhile, have gone three games without a win with two losses and one draw in the league leaving them with only one point.

With Thulani Hlatshwayo out nursing a hamstring injury, Happy Jele was back into the squad having missed the Kaizer Chiefs clash.

Pirates had a huge blow just less than 15 minutes into the game as winger Thembinkosi Lorch was forced out of the game due to an injury.

The first attempt on goal in the match came through the 19th minute with a cross from the left side of the Bucs attack. But striker Zakhele Lepasa’s header went wide.

The Buccaneers also came very close to scoring with Vincent Pule’s volley inside the box, but his shot hit the side net.

Celtic had a chance at goals, but striker Moteba Sera couldn’t put his header in the net in the 35th minute.

A goalmouth scramble inside the Bucs box almost saw the home side take a lead in the 41st minute, but the Buccaneers managed to clear away the danger.

It was all a balanced affair though, as both sides went into the break goalless.

The second half started with the Pirates getting an early chance. A Hotto free-kick found Jele inside the Celtic box, but his header just went wide.

The Free State-based outfit also managed torr attempt a goal, but Sera’s header went wide Richard Ofori’s goals in the 50th minute.

Pirates were unfortunate to lose another player through injury when Terrence Dzukamanja collided with Celtic defender Justice Chabalala with the heads. The winger was forced out of the match and subsequently replaced by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Pule had a brilliant opportunity inside the box after feeding from a Wayde Jooste pass, but the striker’s shot was saved by Sipho Chaine, who failed to make the ball his from the initial shot, but recovered with the second attempt just five minutes after the hour mark.

Pirates finally managed to break the deadlock when substitute Mako found another substitute Ndlovu just outside the box. The former Maritzburg United midfielder then curled his shot and beat Chaine with a well-taken goal in the 78thminute.

But Celtic didn’t just look back as they pushed high to try and get an equaliser.

As we headed towards the last few minutes, Pirates seemed to be a bit sloppy at the back allowing Celtic to come hard on them.

But, nothing came from their efforts as Bucs walked away with maximum points.

