Chiefs still can’t score as they are held by Galaxy

It is still just not happening for Kaizer Chiefs who couldn’t score yet again as they were held to a goalless DStv Premiership draw by league newcomers, TS Sporting at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

While the display was a little better from Gavin Hunt’s side, they still couldn’t make any meaningful headway. In fact some may argue that Amakhosi were lucky to walk away with a point as Galaxy missed a penalty in the first half.

The Naturena-based side started well and just three minutes in, had a chance to go in front from a free kick but nobody got to the end of Lebogang Manyama’s ball. Manyama should have done better than his tame effort in the 22nd minute after he was nicely set up by Bernard Parker, as Hunt’s team created some chances up front.

The Rockets’ Tshegofatso Nyama looked to test Daniel Akpeyi with a stinging shot in the 27th minute but the Amakhosi keeper was equal to the task, palming the ball away and setting his team on a counter attack. The ball found Parker who lost his footing just as he tried to beat his opponent.

The Rockets then shot straight for the Amakhosi box when Lindokuhle Mbatha was brought down by Kgotso Moleko and Dan Malesela’s side were awarded a penalty. But Wayde Lekay hit the post with his effort.

Galaxy found their rhythm towards the end of the first half, taking the game to Amakhosi but couldn’t create any clear cut chances to threaten Akpeyi’s goal.

The second half was more of the same but Galaxy looked a little more assured in their play as they looked to keep more possession of the ball.

But they still couldn’t make any serious headway in creating scoring chances.

Chiefs were the ones who came closest to scoring in the 68th minute with a Khama Billiat corner kick finding Daniel Cardoso unmarked on the right but he hoofed his effort off a Galaxy defender and away from goal.

Just under 15 minutes from the end, second half substitute Mokete Mogaila had a chance at steal the points for the Rockets as he was sent through on a one-on-one with Akpeyi but instead of playing it square to a striker who was running on the inside, he tried to beat the keeper and the ball was comfortably cleared by Erick Mathoho.

This being their third league game and with none of their players having scored, Amakhosi will have some work to do so get their campaign on he right track. Chiefs did win against Chippa United last week, but it was through an own goal by the Chilli Boys’ Gregory Damons.

Amakhosi’s next game is an MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates at the same venue on Sunday. They look highly unlikely at this stage to be able to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.