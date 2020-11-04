Papic tells Ntshangase how he can earn starting berth at Chiefs

Papic alluded to Ntshangase allowing off the field matters to affect his ability to take command a starting berth at Chiefs. Ntshangase was a marquee signing for Amakhosi three seasons ago from Baroka FC.

Ntshangase has struggled to break into the starting line up at Chiefs under different coaches Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas and Ernst Middendorp. The Former Black Leopards captain has been a regular substitute under coach Gavin Hunt featuring in the recent Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

READ: Seema cautious despite Chippa win

Hunt was quoted as saying it’s up to Ntshangase to prove he deserve a place in the starting lineup. With Chiefs unable to sign players until July 2021, players who were relegated to the stands could get game time. Ntshangase has at times found himself in the stands

“If Ntshangase is serious and professional and stops to do all that he was doing before, concentrates fully on football he is going to be a players of the season. Gavin will definitely give him a chance I know,” Papic told MarawaTV.

“Usually the players in this country like womanizing, drinking and the nightlife. First salary they go for the car, second salary get another car, third salary get another car then next salary maybe for the mother and father,” explained Papic.

Papic signed Ntshangase to Leopards in the National First Division (NFD) where he earned his first national team call up in six months of joining the Venda based out. The 60-year-old coach famous for leading the formidable Happy People Pirates squad detailed the public pressure and admiration that comes with playing for the Soweto giants.

“When you wear the Pirates and Chiefs jersey you think you are on cloud nine. You become a star before you even touch the ball. You take more selfies and sign autographs than ever before in your life and that is affecting the brain, if he does allow that to affect him and he stops thinking about those things and concentrate on football and playing football he is going to be a player of the season.”

“He must play football for himself and the club not for girlfriend or family you will see what happens. He is a brilliant talent.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.