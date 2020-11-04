 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bucs are building a formidable side 

local soccer 1 hour ago

Some might think I’m jumping the gun here, but I really think what the Orlando Pirates coaching staff and management have done during the current domestic transfer window is putting out a clear statement on their objective in changing the club’s fortunes this campaign.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
04 Nov 2020
02:48:44 PM
PREMIUM!
Bucs are building a formidable side 

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the 2020 MTN8 Semi Final 1st Leg match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

We all know the club’s woes in terms of lifting any silverware which is almost close to seven years now, something that is really unprecedented for a club of Pirates caliber, much like their rivals Kaizer Chiefs who themselves have last won a trophy in 2015. But the subject here is about Pirates. If there is one thing that I have noticed about the team is the big effect that has been brought by head coach Josef Zinnbauer since he arrived at team in the middle of last season. The German mentor inherited a struggling club which was languishing in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Biden camp: Trump bid to stop vote counting ‘outrageous’

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.