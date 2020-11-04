Bucs are building a formidable side 

We all know the club’s woes in terms of lifting any silverware which is almost close to seven years now, something that is really unprecedented for a club of Pirates caliber, much like their rivals Kaizer Chiefs who themselves have last won a trophy in 2015. But the subject here is about Pirates. If there is one thing that I have noticed about the team is the big effect that has been brought by head coach Josef Zinnbauer since he arrived at team in the middle of last season. The German mentor inherited a struggling club which was languishing in...

We all know the club’s woes in terms of lifting any silverware which is almost close to seven years now, something that is really unprecedented for a club of Pirates caliber, much like their rivals Kaizer Chiefs who themselves have last won a trophy in 2015.

But the subject here is about Pirates.

If there is one thing that I have noticed about the team is the big effect that has been brought by head coach Josef Zinnbauer since he arrived at team in the middle of last season.

The German mentor inherited a struggling club which was languishing in position 11 in the league table when he arrived.

The Buccaneers ended up finishing the campaign in third place – qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup.

And it’s not like Pirates didn’t have quality in their squad, they did. I think it was just a matter of changing their attitude and having someone who believes in them. I thoroughly believe those are some of the changes Zinnbauer brought into the team.

And yes, we can’t just applaud Zinnbauer for the work, I think Fadlu Davids also deserves some praise and they have been working quite well together.

Look at the signings the club has brought in and with only few games played one can tell that there is a clear vision at the club and what they are trying to work on.

It didn’t start well, but once everyone is settled Pirates will really be unstoppable.

Their previous game against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 gave us a glimpse of what Pirates is capable of even without their top striker Gabadinho Mhango.

A player like Zakhele Lepasa showed that Bucs will not be a one-player team, but players from the bench are also capable of doing the job just as well as regulars.

Thabang Monare fitted in very well in his debut against Amakhosi making an incredible combination with Ben Motshwari in midfield.

Thulani Hlatswayo remains a rock at the back, while Wayde Jooste continues to show why the club signed him.

We are going to see the rise of the Buccaneers and it certainly looks like the ‘happy days’ are coming back.

Having said that, I just want to send my well wishes to Zinnbauer and his family regarding his son who is in hospital after being involved in a car accident in Germany. I would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

