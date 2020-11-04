There is still room for improvement – Ellis 

Having assembled a squad full of new players, the Banyana coach says they started the match slowly, but as the game went on, her troops took total control of the match.

“I thought we started slowly, but as the game went on I was impressed with the way we moved the ball around. We created a lot of opportunities and we were in total control for the most part of game. There was never really serious shot at Andile Dlamini. The defense was absolutely magnificent in all of that and being part of the way we build up and everything,” said the Banyana coach.

“There is room for improvement though, rotating the ball a little bit quicker. A little bit more movement off the ball and obviously putting the ball into the back of the net.”

Ellis is happy with what she saw from the new players and adds that at the end of the day, it was a good performance from the whole team with senior players like Dlamini, Hilda Magia and Mamello Makhabane playing quite a huge role in helping the newbies.

“I was happy for the newer players who came in. Lonathemba Mhlongo scored on debut, Karabo Dhlamini came in and scored her first goal for Banyana. Sibulele Holweni had a solid game at left full-back. Oratile Mokwena came in and did well, created an opportunity for Hilda. Pride Nthite came in and we saw that fire down the wing. So, I was happy with the new players. The senior players stood up and showed quality, I think it was all around good performance.”

Having started the competition on a good note, the defending champions will now meet Eswatini in their second group game of the tournament on Friday.

