Tinkler highlights lack of confidence after Chippa loss

Tinkler says he picked up that his players were low in confidence when they returned to the change room at half time with the score tied at 1-1. The former Cape Town City coach says the morale of the team was low while they were strategising on how to take control of the game in the second stanza. The Team of Choice had a player sent off and saw two penalties awarded to the home side.

Despite the loss Tinkler believes his side played well in the first half and could have taken control of the game had they buried all their chances. Maritzburg United have lost four matches in a row in all competitions in the new campaign.

“It is two games now where we have had to deal with a red card,” Tinkler told SuperSportTV.

“We had chance to control the match, they were not a threat in the first half in my option. But we needed to be a little bit better on the ball in the second half. It’s difficult for me to sit and criticise but the morale and the confidence is really low right now.

“That’s what I picked up at half time. We tend to panic on the ball, we don’t recognise the spaces we have available to us and we end up losing the ball cheaply and I think that is because of the lack of confidence and lack of morale – it’s going to be difficult to try and regain that when you are losing. We will have to work on it during the week,” Tinkler concluded.

