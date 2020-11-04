Pirates looking to continue with winning momentum 

Pirates recently beat rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals.

The victory came at the right time for Pirates, who are desperate for maximum points in the DSTV Premiership having drawn their opening two league fixtures.

It will be very important as well for Davids to ensure that the team carries the winning momentum to their league clash with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr. Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The former Maritzburg United mentor will be in charge of the squad after head coach Josef Zinnbauer went back to Germany this past weekend to attend to his son, who is in hospital following a car accident.

“When you come from a good result it definitely lifts up the mood, brings the togetherness and the team spirit up. When we analyse the secret of success there are lots of good things tactically, yes. But the most important thing is the team effort, team structure,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

“Now we are carrying that momentum into the next game, not dwell on the past success, but to put all the focus into the next game which is a PSL match.”

Davids will surely be eager to make a statement in this clash. But he will need his players to make sure they don’t fumble in the final third like they did in their previous two league games.

For Celtic, meanwhile, coach John Maduka might be coming into this tie feeling a bit at ease after his charges were able to play to a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United in the other semifinal of the Wafa Wafa tournament away from home.

But it’s in the league campaign where Celtic have not got their mojo going right with the club having lost to new boys Swallows FC in their last league game having registered a draw against Golden Arrows in their opening match.

The last time Pirates and Celtic met it ended in a 1-1 draw back in January.

