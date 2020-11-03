PSL News 3.11.2020 07:35 pm

Blow by blow: Chippa vs Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
The ball flies over the net during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Chippa United welcome Maritzburg United to the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Tuesday night.

– Full time: Chippa United 3-1 Maritzburg United

– 90′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 75′ Hlubi is sent off with a red card. Maritzburg United down to ten men.

– 70′ Maritzburg losing the midfield battle to Chippa

– 65′ Eva Nga completes his hattrick for Chippa United. Chippa United 3-1 Maritzburg United

– 59′ Chippa take the lead through another penalty. Chippa United 2-1 Maritzburg United

– 54′ Kwem makes way for Mokgakwe of Chippa United

second half is underway

– half time: Chippa United 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will beplayed

– 44′ Maritzburg United running down the clock before the half time break

– 34′ Chippa get a goal kick after Maritzburg try to take the lead

– 24′ Kwem wins a penalty for United and finds the equaliser from the penalty spot. Chippa United 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 21′ goal kick to Chippa United as Maritzburg continue to put the home side under pressure

– 13′ Maritzburg players are full of running. Chippa United under pressure at the moment

– 9′ United string touches together to set up Claasen for the first goal of the game. Chippa United 0-1 Maritzburg United

– 6′ both teams moving the ball around, but failing to hold on to it long enough threaten the opposition

– Kickoff! The game is underway

