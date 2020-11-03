Reasons why I like Gavin Hunt

But in reality, I did erase it a couple of times because I thought it might make you think I am a fan of and you’d start mocking me as you’ve doing to the Amakhosi faithful because of their indifferent start to the season that has seen them get klaps from both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Anyway, if you’ve been a regular follower of this column, you’ll know that my allegiances are out there for everyone to know, it is just that I am not too proud of some of the moves my team have been making since their...

And yes, it is true. I like and believe in Gavin Hunt. He won me over a long while ago but that fire has been fanned again since he joined Chiefs.

He is no talker but he tells it like it is and doesn’t try to sound overly intelligent in his interviews. He is always candid and straight to the point.

I like how he keeps things simple at a time when football has been made to look like it needs a science degree for you to fully understand it. I feel like the coaches go the extra mile to make themselves important in the game in the process making the players look like unthinking robots that need to be guided for every move they make on the field.

Hunt is keeping it simple and understands that it all boils down to the 11 players who take to the field and for a team to get the results, those players should be happy and willing to earn the result.

He just said last week that he doesn’t believe in over-analysing the opponent nor in overloading the players with information and instructions but in teaching them to also think for themselves and come up with solutions for different scenarios that arise from the game situation.

It has worked for him and he has medals to show for it. He will do it again at Chiefs, perhaps not this season because he can’t buy the players he wants this term. But he will still give it a good fight.

