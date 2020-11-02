Chiefs release Hlanti, Petersen and Nange to join any team of their choice after Cas appeal dismissal

Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, and Brandon Petersen have been with Amakhosi since they were released by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who bought out Bidvest Wits where they had been playing under current Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.

They had hoped the Naturena-based side would win their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and have their two-window transfer ban reversed. But CAS ruled that Fifa had been right to hand the ban and finedAmakhosi close to R700 000 after they were found to have inappropriately handled the transfer of Adrianamirado Adrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors of Madagascar three years ago.

Last week, Hunt had said he would speak to Amakhosi chairman, Kaizer Motaung about the possibility of sending the trio out on loan for the season so they can get some game time as they couldn’t be registered by Chiefs.

But the club has on Monday evening claimed that they have let the players go.

“Due to the CAS outcome, we can only sign players from July 2021. As a result, the players that were training with the team will be leaving to join teams of their choice,” said the club in a statement posted on social media.

The trio should not be short of admirers who have been solid and consistent performers at Wits last season. But the time they spent at Naturena may have cost them because the other clubs have already finished their signings for the new season.

