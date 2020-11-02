Zulu believes Chiefs will be unstoppable, just as soon as they iron out defensive mistakes

“From all the games that we have won, we need to take out all the positives and try to work on into the following games,” said Zulu on Monday.

“We just need to have a bit of a bite going forward. Even with our defending, we work hard at training and try our best to execute in the games. We just need to work on the little mistakes and little elements of our game and we will be a perfect team and be unstoppable,” said a confident Zulu.

Having put behind their shameful defeat to biggest rivals Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semifinal last Saturday, Zulu says they are now fixated with their next fixture – a home game against TS Galaxy who shot to fame with an unexpected win over Amakhosi in a Nedbank Cup final in May 2019.

“The preparations are coming along very well. We have to put what happened in the past and continue working towards the next match. We can’t dwell on the past. We just have to work on our mistakes and look forward because we have to perform in every match and get the required results.

“It is obviously a different ball game and every team who play against Chiefs give their all, they don’t need any motivation but the game itself. We know we always have to be at our best and give our A-game because no one is going to make it easy for us.

“We just have to work hard and as we prepare for Galaxy, we are doing it like we do for every game because every game is like a cup final for us,” added Zulu.