TS Galaxy’s young striker ‘sure’ they can beat Chiefs again as sides square up in league game 

And going into the game at FNB Stadium – Amakhosi’s fortress – confidence is high in the Rockets camp as revealed by young striker, Wayde Lekay.

“The fact that we are still unbeaten heading in to that game against Chiefs will give us confidence. The boys are working hard at training. As you can see today, it showed. We are not here to add numbers. We are coming here to compete. That’s what we are here to do,” Lekay told the club’s website.

While Lekay was not there when history was made a year and a half or so ago, he will definitely feel the excitement of the fixture from some of his teammates who were there.

Lekay was the hero for Galaxy as he netted the winning goal against AmaZulu as they recorded their first win in the DStv Premiership having seen their opening game end in a 1-1 draw with TTM. .

“I want to thank everyone at the club including the chairman for giving me the opportunity. It has always been a dream of mine to compete in top flight football. I’m ecstatic and I enjoyed the moment. The fact that I helped the team win is even much better,” explained the former Steenberg United attacker.

“I’m coming in as a new boy. I want to come and prove myself to everybody in the world. I want to help the team finish as high as possible on the log. I want the team to do well. It is our first season. Everyone is doing so well at training. My biggest goal is to help the team. I want to score as much goals as I can. I’m happy to do that,” he added.