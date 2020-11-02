PSL News 2.11.2020 02:15 pm

Mosimane celebrates Al Ahly league title victory

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Mosimane celebrates Al Ahly league title victory

Pitso Mosimane, the head coach of Al-Ahly, masterminded a win in Casablanca on Saturday night. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane led the Egyptian giants to a record-breaking league title victory on Saturday.

Mosimane’s side beat El Gaish 3-0 on Saturday night and lifted the Egyptian Premier League title.

The former Sundowns mentor didn’t take all the credit for winning the league title praising former coach Rene Weiler for building a formidable team that he took over and led over the finish line.

The former Bafana Bafana coach took over the Red Devils with the league title wrapped up. Mosimane now targets winning the Caf Champions League title

“Respect to Coach Weiler. I have just been called to finish all the games that he left behind. He had the League wrapped up. All I made sure was to finish with flair and in style,” read a tweet from Mosimane after Al Ahly clinched a record 42nd league title.

“Our numbers in the league were good both defensively and offensively, and mean that we dealt with every game like cup matches, so the overall shape was good, and I hope that our efforts will be rewarded with the CAF Champions League title,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

