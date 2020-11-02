Could Mathoho be the answer Hunt is looking for to fix Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive frailties? 

But he could have a solution to the problem with Erick Mathoho available again for selection after sitting out the club’s first four games through injury.

“Samir Nurkovic remains sidelined recovering from surgery. Kgotso Moleko is ruled out with a hip injury. Dumsane Zuma is training well so far and with these back to back matches, he shows signs of getting ready to make the matchday squad. He is not available for selection, but I spoke to him and told him to get ready. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as Mulomowandau Mathoho is available for selection after having sat out the opening fixtures due to a groin injury,” said Hunt last week.

He added that Mathoho and Zuma had only started training with the rest of the team on Thursday last week which is why they couldn’t make the team for the Soweto Derby.

But when Amakhosi host TS Galaxy on Wednesday, a side who caused them so much pain and embarrassment two years ago by beating them in the final of the Nedbank Cup while they were a first division team, the duo could be back.

Mathoho brings experience and measured stability at the back for Amakhosi and he has a workable combination with Daniel Cardoso as they’ve partnered in central defence for the past three seasons.

But with Reeve Frosler also expected back this week, Hunt could opt to continue with his pairing of Cardoso and Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

In Zuma, Hunt has more options in attack with the speedy winger back in contention.