Daniels and Khumalo are putting in a good shift, insists SuperSport coach Tembo

Despite being partly responsible for leaking in some of SuperSport United’s goals in the past two games against Golden Arrows in the league where they lost 3-1 and Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic, the central pairing of Clayton Daniels and Bongani Khumalo are doing their best, says their coach Kaitano Tembo.

READ: Celtic take valuable away goal against SuperSport

Matsatsantsa A Pitori allowed Bloemfontein Celtic to net an away goal in the first-leg semifinal of the MTN8 on Sunday in at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Daniels and Khumalo, somehow can’t sync their wealth of experience as they were caught out of position when Mabena pierced through the heart of Tembo’s defence.

The United mentor begs that they are cut some slack.

“It has been very difficult but I need to give them credit because we have had some few injuries, Grant Kekana, Luke Fluers as well as Thatayaone Ditlhokwe. I think they have stood up and taken responsibility. I thought in the first half they were caught a bit in the second half they did much better and those are the positives that we can take,” said Tembo.

“In the first half it was a bit difficult and we looked a little bit flat. We came out of a very difficult game against Golden Arrows so I know that we were not going to have legs, that is why I had to pull out Bradley Grobler because we needed a bit of fresh legs and at the same time it was also to try and make sure that we have a fresh team for Stellenbosch on Wednesday,” he added.

While SuperSport are having their issues of personnel, Celtic welcomed back their tried and tested soldier, Mabena, who made sure Phunya Sele Sele took a valuable goal ahead of the second-leg next weekend.

Celtic coach John Maduka was pleased to have his skipper back.

“Mabena is the captain of the team, he is a good example for so many of them and he comes in and makes a huge difference, it is a big bonus for us to have Mabena on the field because he can make things happen at any time. When your leader is in the game things often go as planned because he always tries to encourage the others. I actually had two captains on the field, I had Mabena and Lucky Baloyi, so when we have players like that we know that we are okay,” said Maduka.

“It is good that we scored a goal and we have an advantage but the game is still on and we can’t relax thinking it is going to be easy. SuperSport is a good team and they are the defending champions, they will come out there strong and one goal is not a lot, anything can happen, we just have to plan better and make sure we can seal the win,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.