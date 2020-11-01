TTM release Manyisa and Molangoane

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have confirmed the release of former Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa and ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane.

Just like Gustavo Paez, the duo were let go by the controversial Dstv Premiership side without having kicked a ball.

In a tweet that had the wrong date [31 November 2020], the club announced Manyisa and Molangoane’s departure.

The Venda-based club quickly sent out another tweet with a correct date, but the tweet verse had already picked up the mistake.

Manyisa and Molangoane are the latest players to part ways with TTM without playing a single competitive match for the team after, Paez, Augustine Mulenga and Brian Onyango also left the club recently.

Mulenga and Onyango have since joined AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

TTM, who made their PSL debut a fortnight ago in the MTN8 quarter-finals against SuperSport United where they only had three substitutes including a goalkeeper, are set to meet Swallows FC at home on Wednesday night.

