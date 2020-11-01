Celtic take valuable away goal against SuperSport 

SuperSport’s central pairing of the experienced duo of Clayton Daniels and Bongani Khumalo were culpable for Ndumiso Mabena’s goal in the 14th minute as they appeared to be positioned wide apart, allowing Celtic’s attack to pierce through the heart of United’s defence as they did on numerous occasions, particularly in the opening stanza.

John Maduka’s hand was forced into making an early substitution when Given Mashikinya had to come on for Lantshene Phalane just before the half-hour mark. The visitors went into the break with broad smiles as they were in full control of the game. However, that did not last long as Man-of-the-Match Gamphani Lungu benefited from some woeful defending by Phunya Sele Sele.

Siyabonga Nhlapho, who had just returned from family bereavement, put in a racing cross from the left flank finding Bradley Grobler, whose shot was dealt with but only just as the backline could not clear their lines, allowing Lungu to poach in his second goal for SuperSport this season.

Maduka was again forced to make an unplanned change and this time he had to recall goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane who picked up a knock. He was stretched off the pitch and on came Sipho Chaine.

30 minutes before the end of the game, the rain began to pour paired with some lighting and thunder, but nothing as threatening as the last time out where a match between United and Black Leopards was halted because of inclement weather.

With their soaked shorts and seemingly heavier socks, the 22-man continued to soldier on as they exchanged blow after blow.

Teboho Mokoena – who had a fairly quiet game as he was sitting in front of the back-four until the introduction of Lucky Mohomi – made an effort which in flight, looked destined for the back of the net, but struck the upright. Two minutes later, Mokoena was shown a yellow card for a foul on Menzi Masuku.

Tembo tried to tilt the match result to his favour as he threw in the likes of Evans Rusike and Keenan Phillips but Phunya Sele Sele walked away with the valuable away goal ahead of the second-leg tie scheduled for next weekend in Bloemfontein.

