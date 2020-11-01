Kelly Khumalo breaks silence on developments in Senzo Meyiwa case

local soccer 1.11.2020 11:00 am

A photo posted by singer Kelly Khumalo with murdered soccer star Senzo Meyiwa on her Instagram account on 26 October. The caption reads: "My sister photo bombing our picture". Picture: Kelly Khumalo/Instagram

Musician Singer Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence after her name was mentioned in a leaked document during the court appearance of the five suspects linked to her her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case.

Khumalo’s name dropped in the leaked document sent to the media by mistake by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). the document suggested that police were investigating the singer’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death.

However, speaking through her lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy, former Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general, in a statement released on Saturday evening, Khumalo said she was not charged or implicated in the Meyiwa case.

“Our client notes the recent developments of which at this sad time allowed her the opportunity to remain private in the best interest of herself and children especially that of the daughter she has with Mr. Meyiwa. We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect,” read the statement.

“We note that the so-called ‘leaked document’, has been leaked with malicious intentions and urge that neither individual nor other parties interrupt in the process of the investigation being undertaken by the police. We further note that our client has been subject to years of harassment and innuendos regarding this matter.”

“She has remained resilient and committed to her contribution to the discourse of contributing to the development and excellence in the South African music industry as a national asset. Our client appreciates the South African public including the continent and the world for their continued support and strength provided to her and her children at this trying time. The immensity of your strength and love is invaluable.”

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged armed robbery at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

After years of failing to arrest suspects for his murder the police finally nabbed five suspects and they appeared in court earlier this week. The case was postponed to 27 November.

