MTN 8 News 1.11.2020 10:14 am

Chiefs coach Hunt bemoans missed chances in Soweto derby loss to Pirates

Khaya Ndubane
Chiefs coach Hunt bemoans missed chances in Soweto derby loss to Pirates

Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says the 3-0 scoreline his team suffered in Saturday’s Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates was not the true reflection of the game.

Goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch were enough to give the Buccaneers a huge advantage going into next week’s second leg of the MTN8 at FNB Stadium.

READ: Pirates cruise past Chiefs in Soweto derby

Hunt believes Amakhosi should have been two-nil up before Pirates scored their goals.

“There’s not much I can say. Long road, long road, lot of work and we’ll try battle on and regroup and go again,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The first half there we should have been 2-0 up before they scored. We haven’t scored a goal in four games now, the strikers.”

“The defending is a lot to be desired,” continued Hunt. “Honestly, I don’t think it’s a three-nil game if I’m honest. Turnovers and then a big long ball down the back of us. So yeah lot to work on.

“I can’t say too much now. There’s lots I wanna say but I’ll rather just reserve it.

“It’s just some things I see. The first goal, turnover. Second goal, free-kick here, big long ball bounces in our box. so there’s a lot to be desired.

“You know third goal is our corner, we try to control it on the halfway line. He mis-controls it, it goes straight to them and goal. And you lose 3-0 with those type of things.”

Chiefs will face Pirates again in the second leg of the MTN8 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition