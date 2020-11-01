Chiefs coach Hunt bemoans missed chances in Soweto derby loss to Pirates

Goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch were enough to give the Buccaneers a huge advantage going into next week’s second leg of the MTN8 at FNB Stadium.

Hunt believes Amakhosi should have been two-nil up before Pirates scored their goals.

“There’s not much I can say. Long road, long road, lot of work and we’ll try battle on and regroup and go again,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The first half there we should have been 2-0 up before they scored. We haven’t scored a goal in four games now, the strikers.”

“The defending is a lot to be desired,” continued Hunt. “Honestly, I don’t think it’s a three-nil game if I’m honest. Turnovers and then a big long ball down the back of us. So yeah lot to work on.

“I can’t say too much now. There’s lots I wanna say but I’ll rather just reserve it.

“It’s just some things I see. The first goal, turnover. Second goal, free-kick here, big long ball bounces in our box. so there’s a lot to be desired.

“You know third goal is our corner, we try to control it on the halfway line. He mis-controls it, it goes straight to them and goal. And you lose 3-0 with those type of things.”

Chiefs will face Pirates again in the second leg of the MTN8 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

