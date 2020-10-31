MTN 8 News 31.10.2020 08:21 pm

Family matters prevent Zinnbauer from celebrating Soweto derby win against Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer during the Orlando Pirates virtual press conference (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Josef Zinnbauer might have been ecstatic with his Orlando Pirates’s side 3-0 victory in the first leg of the MTN8 over Kaizer Chiefs, but the German born coach couldn’t show his happiness as he is going through personal family matters back at home. 

Pirates thrashed Amakhosi thanks to goals by Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch.

However, the Pirates mentor had to fly to Germany immediately after the game with no time to celebrate, but says it was a difficult match.

“It was a tough game, both sides had chances, but we had luck, we were the first team to score. It was important for us and we had advantage. We started playing counter game and had more chances to score, but we didn’t do this. But in the second half it was compact, we were fighting for spaces then we had chances. We needed luck for the second and third goals. It was important, compliments to the team, compliments to Lorch, he had a top game, congratulations (to Lorch) and the others guys also. Pule was running and created a good goal,” said the Pirates coach.

Zinnbauer continued to say that he was happy with debutant Thabang Monare’s display and says the new signing was what they needed for the game.

“It’s not easy, in the last two games the first half was not good. But you see a little bit of difference with Monare’s experience. Monare was very calm on the ball and he had options and made the game a little bit quiet and that’s important this time.”

The second leg of this tie will be played on 8 November.

