Pirates confirm Zinnbauer’s return to Germany after son is admitted to hospital

Orlando Pirates confirmed not long after the 3-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg thrashing of Kaizer Chiefs that head coach Josef Zinnbauer has been granted leave to return to Germany, as his son is in hospital.

“Following the coach’s announcement that he will be leaving straight after the MTN8 semifinal match against Kaizer Chiefs which was played earlier today … Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that the Club has granted the head coach leave to go home to Germany,” read a statement from Pirates on Saturday evening.

“Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital. The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time. He will be back soon.”

Zinnbauer returns home just after arguably his best result yet as Pirates head coach, with his team comfortably outplaying Amakhosi at an empty Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It remains to be seen when he returns, but in the meantime assistant coach Fadlu Davids seems likely to take over in a caretaker capacity.

Davids has been at Pirates since January 2019 and has been Zinnbauer’s main assistant since he came into the club to replace Rulani Mokwena as head coach towards the end of 2019.

