Pirates cruise past Chiefs in Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the 2020 MTN8 Semi Final 1st Leg match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates have placed themselves one foot into the final of the MTN8 after beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg at the Orlando stadium on Saturday.

One goal from the first half and two in the second half courtesy of Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch respectively did the job for the Buccaneers.

However, Amakhosi missed a lot of opportunities in the first half and could have easily been in the driving seat, while Bucs took advantage of their chances.

Chiefs were the first side to get an opportunity at goals in the 11th minute. A solo run by Khama Billiat saw him beating two Bucs defenders, but his shot hit the crossbar before going outside.

Amakhosi had another brilliant chance following another run by Billiat before passing the ball to Leonardo Castro inside the box, but the striker failed to connect well with the ball taking his shot wide and slipped in the 21st minute.

It was chance after chance as the Buccaneers also had their best opportunity of the game trough Lorch in the 24thminute, but Daniel Akpeyi made a good save.

A couple of seconds later, Terrence Dzukamanja’s cross found Lepasa inside the box unmarked and he headed the ball into the net to give Bucs the lead.

It seemed like there would be another goal coming in the game from either side, but what was probably a great chance was that of Siyabonga Ngezana. The defender headed the ball over the bar from a corner-kick with Richard Ofori well beaten, while Pule’s cross just went across the face of Akpeyi’s goals with no Pirates player able to tap the ball inside an open net leaving Bucs to go into break 1-0 up.

The first few minutes of the second stanza weren’t as heated up as the first half, but Lepasa continued to be a menace for Chiefs defenders.

Ngezana had another chance to get an equaliser for Chiefs in the 62nd minute, but his header was saved by Ofori.

But it was Pirates who would get their second goal of the match as Pule turned well inside the box before unleashing a powerful shot to make it 2-0.

The Buccaneers put the final nail into the sword when Lorch got Bucs third goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

Pirates finished the game stronger and could have easily added more goals at it ended 3-0.

