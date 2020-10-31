MTN 8 News 31.10.2020 03:28 pm

Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Soweto on the 29 February 2020 Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live reporting of this MTN8 semifinals first leg between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium.

– referee Eugene Mdluli blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Orlando Pirates 3-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 88′ Substitution for Pirates: Nkanyiso Zungu comes on for Motshwari

– 85′ Double substitution for Pirates: Lorch and Hlatshwayo make way for Fortune Makaringe and Happy Jele respectively

– 83′ GOAAAL! Lorch makes it 3-0 for Pirates with a cool finish!

– 78′ Double substitution for Pirates: Lebohang Sefako and Keletso Sifama come on for Baccus and Castro respectively

– 72′ corner kick for Chiefs and it leads to another one

– 70′ Double substitution for Pirates: Siphesihle Ndlovu and Deon Hotto come on for Monare and Dzukamanja respectively

– 67′ GOAAAL! Pule doubles Pirates lead with a low shot from close range!

– 66′ Mphahlele’s header goes wide of goals

– 61′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 60′ Double substitution for Chiefs: Manyama and Ngcobo make way for Bernard Parker and Happy Mashiane

– 54′ free kick for Pirates and a yellow card for Ngezana

– 50′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 50′ free kick for Pirates from a promising position

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– referee Eugene Mdluli blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 2 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ Pule is through on goals, but chose to pass the ball and the opportunity is lost

– 44′ Ngezana heads over the top from close range

– 38′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 36′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 35′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 34′ Lepasa shoots wide of goals from close range

– 26′ GOAAAL! Lepasa puts Pirates in the lead with a header!

– 21′ chance for Chiefs! Castro misses a good opportunity for Chiefs when he shoots wide from close range

– 10′ Pule’s shot is saved by Akpeyi

– the game is underway at Orlando Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Ofori, Hlatshwayo, Nyauza, Jooste, Maela, Motshwari, Monare, Pule, Lorch, Dzvukamanja, Lepasa
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Zulu, Ngezana, Baccus, Blom Ngcobo, Manyama, Billiat, Castro

