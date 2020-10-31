MTN 8 News 31.10.2020 10:56 am

‘Rested’ Chiefs have an advantage, says Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
‘Rested’ Chiefs have an advantage, says Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer during the Orlando Pirates virtual press conference (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The fact that this will be Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s first Soweto derby when Amakhosi take on Orlando Pirates in the the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday doesn’t really mean much, says Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer. 

While Zinnbauer has tasted the heat of the two of Soweto team’s rivals, this will be Hunt’s first derby feeling having been appointed as the Amakhosi coach just before the 2020/2021 season started.

READ: Five things to look out for as Orlando Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semis

Despite all of that, Zinnbauer doesn’t think there will be any difference with Hunt having a vast of experience coaching in the country.

“Firstly Chiefs have an advantage having got one day rest more [Chiefs played on Tuesday while Bucs played on Wednesday]. It’s a little soon for both we have a new squad and they (Chiefs) had a very good game in their last game day. He (Hunt) is free from other things (like pressure). But he has a lot of games in this country, he knows what a derby is. He has a lot of experience in this country. He has been in other derbies even if it’s not Kaizer Chiefs against Pirates,” said the Bucs mentor.

Even though Zinnbauer might have felt the derby fever before, it didn’t go well for the Bucs coach as Amakhosi edged Pirates 1-0 in a league encounter last season courtesy of a Lebogang Manyama strike.

The Soweto teams go into this tie with the quest to saunter into the final and go to lift the trophy having suffered a major trophy drought.

Pirates have last won a trophy in 2014 while Chiefs last won silverware in 2015.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition