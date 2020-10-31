‘Rested’ Chiefs have an advantage, says Pirates coach Zinnbauer

While Zinnbauer has tasted the heat of the two of Soweto team’s rivals, this will be Hunt’s first derby feeling having been appointed as the Amakhosi coach just before the 2020/2021 season started.

READ: Five things to look out for as Orlando Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semis

Despite all of that, Zinnbauer doesn’t think there will be any difference with Hunt having a vast of experience coaching in the country.

“Firstly Chiefs have an advantage having got one day rest more [Chiefs played on Tuesday while Bucs played on Wednesday]. It’s a little soon for both we have a new squad and they (Chiefs) had a very good game in their last game day. He (Hunt) is free from other things (like pressure). But he has a lot of games in this country, he knows what a derby is. He has a lot of experience in this country. He has been in other derbies even if it’s not Kaizer Chiefs against Pirates,” said the Bucs mentor.

Even though Zinnbauer might have felt the derby fever before, it didn’t go well for the Bucs coach as Amakhosi edged Pirates 1-0 in a league encounter last season courtesy of a Lebogang Manyama strike.

The Soweto teams go into this tie with the quest to saunter into the final and go to lift the trophy having suffered a major trophy drought.

Pirates have last won a trophy in 2014 while Chiefs last won silverware in 2015.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.