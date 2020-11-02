PSL News 2.11.2020 11:26 am

Khuzwayo calls for Khune’s reinstatement in first team after Pirates drubbing

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo believes former teammate Itumeleng Khune should playing in the next match.

Following a 3-0 beating from Pirates in the first leg of the semi-finals in the MTN8, Khuzwayo wants Khune to get preference in the first team ahead of Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi.

Khune was dropped in Chiefs’ starting line-up after conceding three goals in a league game against Mamelodi Sundowns in midweek. Following the Bafana Bafana shot stopper’s relegation to the bench Khune believes Akpeyi should also step down momentarily for Khune to get game time.

The former Chiefs goalkeeper said it was “fair” for Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt to field Khune. Khuzwayo was the second choice goalkeeper at Chiefs with most coaches who led Amakhosi selecting Khune ahead of the Umlazi born goalkeeper despite performing consistently when Khune was out injured. Khuzwayo opted to leave Chiefs to get game time at Pirates, but an injury for his to retire prematurely.

The 30-year-old described himself as a product of unfairness who wants what is fair for Khune at the Naturena camp.

Khuzwayo’s suggestion got mixed reactions from Chiefs supporters with some stating he shouldn’t speak in any matters concerning Chiefs having retired with crosstown rivals Pirates.

“Itu conceded 3 goals in his last match and he was dropped after. Fairness should be applicable at this moment. Yet I’m a product of unfairness yet I still choose fairness cause of being a good human being,” read a tweet from Khuzwayo after Chiefs lost of Pirates in the derby.

