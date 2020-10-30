Kaizer Chiefs players will not be over-coached, says Hunt

That’s why the Kaizer Chiefs mentor gives the structure and few directions and allows players to also take some responsibility.

This may be seen as a backwards way of doing things in modern football where players are asked to even do post-match or pre-match analysis of their team’s or opponent’s display. And it is a recipe that has seen Hunt successful at a number of club’s he has been with in his almost 25 years as a coach in local football.

He has also produced a number of players who have gone and made a name for themselves elsewhere.

This is the same strategy the 56-year-old is using with Amakhosi and the players look to have responded well judging by their sterling performance in a 1-0 win away at Chippa United in midweek.

But Hunt’s biggest test is on Saturday afternoon at Orlando Stadium where his Amakhosi side meet their old nemesis, Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semifinal.

The Buccaneers have raided Hunt’s former team Bidvest Wits for players who are now the core of the Pirates team.

“I don’t think it makes any difference,” said Hunt when asked about the players who know his methods at Pirates.

“Sure‚ I know all of them because I signed all of them‚ so I know them very well.

“But I don’t think it makes any difference. It’s like doing video analysis of the opposition. I think it’s the most overrated thing in the world because you can talk all day‚ talk, talk, talk… but the players have to do it on the day. Just give them one or two things here and there in terms of direction and let them do it. Less sometimes is more.

“Sometimes the players have got to take the responsibility,” Hunt explained.

This game will obviously win Hunt more admirers within the Amakhosi faithful if he gets a win. And he goes to it as favourites based on form and recent displays, but on paper – when you look at the squads of both sides – the Buccaneers are the ones who should make it through.

