Dludlu content with Bantwana squad for Cosafa 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Karabo Dlamini of South Africa celebrates with coach Simphiwe Dludlu of South Africa after scoring a goal during the U17 World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Morocco at Dobsonville Stadium on February 04, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Bantwana coach Simphiwe Dludlu says she is happy with her squad ahead of the start of the Under-17 Women’s Cosafa  Championships in Port Elizabeth next month. 

Dludlu named a 20-woman squad that will be taking on Zambia on 4 November before locking horns with Zimbabwe two days later, Tanzania on 8 November and will wrap up their group stage against Comoros on 12 November in a five teams tournament.

As part of the preparations for the competition, the Bantwana coach tested her players against the senior national women’s team Banyana Banyana who are also gearing up for the Cosafa Cup at the windy city and the seniors won 1-0.

“When you go to Cosafa you find players that are bigger and stronger and our practice game against Banyana Banyana gave us that resistance and we wanted to see how they behave and analyse their mental strength. We still have some work to do but I am happy with my squad selection,” the Bantwana coach told Safa.net.

This will be second time the Under-17’s compete at the tournament. They lost the final to Uganda last year  played in Mauritius.

The tournament is set to start from 4 November and will end on the 14th of the same month.

Goalkeepers: Karabo Mohale, Manana Myeki

Defenders: Mihle Lumko, Hlela Philisani, Nkateko Nkhuna, Shannon Macomo, Thimna Mphele, Flora Khosa, Yolanda Nduli

Midfielders: Jessica Wade, Janica Andrews, Nabeelah Galant, Aliyaah Allie, Lithemba Sam Sam, Cimone Sauls

Strikers: Oyisa Marhasi, Kananelo Taiwe, Jade Leask, Ronnel Donnelly, Tyler Scott

