TTM confirm shock release of ex-Chiefs striker

In a statement, TTM said the reason they have released the former Kaizer Chiefs striker was because he was still contracted to Mineros de Guayana Soccer Club.

READ: Chiefs’ ‘new recruits’ may be sent out on loan, says Hunt

“TTM FC can confirm that we have parted ways with Gustavo Paez due to the fact that the player is still contracted to Mineros de Guayana Soccer Club,” a club statement read.

It is believed that Paez’s contract with Guayana is only set to expire at the end of December. The player however, is reportedly saying he is a free agent after he terminated his contract with the Venezuelan side following their failure to pay him his salary.

TTM are reportedly fearing to be banned by Fifa for signing Paez illegally just like Chiefs who are currently banned from registering players after they were found guilty of illegally signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

