Pirates to unleash Monare on Chiefs in Soweto derby?

Zinnbauer’s troops take on Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando on Saturday.

But, going into this clash, the Bucs coach is not entirely happy with his attack especially in their last two games as the team played to two 1-1 draws firstly against AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership encounters.

READ: Five things to look out for as Orlando Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semis

He believes a player like Monare can add value into the team and he is happy with what he saw from the midfielder in training.

Check out our Dstv Premiership fixtures!

“Yes, I hope (that Monare is fit). We have to give him minutes. But you understand that when we need goals it’s better to bring in an offensive player in. In the last two days of the training sessions he made very good performance,” said Zinnbauer.

“But like I said, his conditioning is that of 45 minutes. Maybe he will be an option for a starting line-up, if not we can bring him in (as a substitute) if we have a chance. We know his quality and I hope we can use it.”

Bucs and Amakhosi are set for what is anticipated to be an exciting fixture between the two sides even though there won’t be any spectators at the stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.