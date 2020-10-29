Pirates Gabadinho scare ahead of Soweto derby 

The Malawian international sustained a groin injury just before the start of their DStv Premiership clash with Stellenbosch FC which ended 1-1 at Orlando on Wednesday.

Check out our DStv Premiership fixtures!

Mhango, who scored 16 League goals last campaign to help the Buccaneers finish in their position on the log was forced out of the match at half-time.

With only two days left ahead of the Soweto derby tie, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he is still waiting on a report from the medical team regarding Mhango’s assessment and hopes that the player will be ready for the clash.

READ: Fosa Juniors react to Chiefs transfer ban appeal

“They are still working on it, but I come straight from the training ground, I can’t answer now. I will have to speak to my medical team first and I will give an update,” said the Bucs coach.

“But I hope it’s good, because after the game it wasn’t that good. We hope it’s better and have a chance to use him.”

Zinnbauer, however, has Zakhele Lepasa as another option should Mhango not be fit for the match.

Lepasa was Mhango’s replacement during the Stellies tie and he put in quite a decent shift.

He almost scored Bucs winning goal, but his effort was cleared off the line by Stellenbosch’s defender Alan Robertson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.