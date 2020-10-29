WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legends discuss the MTN8 Soweto derby semifinal

Phakaaathi sat down with former Orlando Pirates attacking star Daine Klate and ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Josta Dladla this week to discuss the Saturday’s MTN8 semifina, first leg between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi, as well as the other semifinal, first leg between Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United.

Klate won this competition four times, once with SuperSport, twice with Pirates and once with Bidvest Wits, so he knows a bit about what it takes to bring home the first available piece of silverware in a PSL season.

Dladla, meanwhile, won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns and was at Chiefs when they won it in 2014.

Bloemfontein Celtic who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns with a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals, head out to Pretoria where they will face off with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Matsatsantsa won their quarterfinal 3-2 after beating a stubborn Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila side.

Meanwhile, fans of the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be treated with an early Soweto derby as both sides sauntered into the last four to face each other on Saturday.

Pirates beat Cape Town City 1-0, while Chiefs registered a 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United.

