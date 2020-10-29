Chigova needs to work hard to dethrone Williams

Tembo’s number one choice is club veteran and captain Ronwen Williams who has recently crowned the Goalkeeper of the Season.

Chigova joined Matsatsantsa A Pitori ahead of the start of the new season and is expected to suffer the same fate of Baolefa Pule and Washington Arubi who struggled for game time as the former even left to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila without a single appearance for United. Pule, meanwhile, has not played any first-team football in the past three seasons as Williams has been an ever-present figure.

Williams did face some level of competition from Reyaad Pieterse a couple of seasons ago before he jumped ship to Mamelodi Sundowns as a long injury layout afforded Pieterse an opportunity to man the goals.

“The goalkeeping department is a very difficult one because you can only play one at a time. Which means you need to have goalkeepers who have the right mentality and are very strong and work very hard knowing that when the opportunity comes, they will grab it,” said Tembo.

“In the goalkeeping department I always believe in playing the best, whoever is number one at that moment plays as long as he is fit. You don’t want to chop and change in that position because goalkeepers get better by playing regularly. I want to play my best at any given time,” he added.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is expected to lead SuperSport this weekend as they continue their MTN8 title defence as they are at home to Bloemfontein Celtic this Sunday in the first leg of their semifinal.

