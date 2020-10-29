Chiefs’ ‘new recruits’ may be sent out on loan, says Hunt 

Former Bidvest Wits trio of Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange and Brandon Petersen are believed to have signed with Amakhosi as they hoped the club would have the ban overturned. Asked what would happen to the players, Hunt told the media on Thursday morning that he was yet to sit down with club chairman Kaizer Motaung and discuss their issue but hinted that he would suggest that they be loaned out.

“I m going to have a meeting with the chairman about those players after this (media conference) and we will see what is going to happen,” said Hunt. “We might have to loan them out so they can get to play. We can’t have a player not play for so long. That’s an option but I am not sure, we will discuss that,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

The ban imposed by Fifa on Amakhosi prohibits them from registering new season for two concurrent transfer windows. This means the Naturena-based side can only register new players as from the start of next season. Phakaaathi understands that that was the reason they could not keep their young players who were on loan with Swallows FC last season as they would not have been registered either.

The trio of Itumeleng Shopane, Given Thibedi and Ayanda Rorwana were sent back to the Dube Birds for another season.

