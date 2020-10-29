Mind games? Chiefs coach tips Pirates as ‘big’ favourites to win league title

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he doesn’t have any butterflies in his stomach as he prepares his team for the big MTN8 semifinal Soweto Derby against Amakhosi old and biggest rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon. READ: Khune relegated to the bench permanently? Seems so as Hunt says he will not rotate keepers Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Hunt said he was looking forward to the game and hinted that it might have been different with the supporters. But the game will be played at an empty Orlando Stadium as supporters are not yet allowed at games due to Covid-19 regulations that prohibit mass gatherings of any sort.

“No. No (butterflies), just looking forward to the game and obviously trying to get the team right, to play the way I am trying to get them to. I know it’s a derby but that it will be without the supporters makes a huge difference. So, we will just look to continue our path forward and try to improve the team,” said Hunt.

He said he will try with the limited time he has to set his team up for a good performance.

“We’ve just returned from Port Elizabeth and we are looking forward to the game which is right on top of us. There is not much time to effect the team much but we will do a light sessions tomorrow (Friday),” said the former Bidvest Wits mentor.

The Buccaneers have a number of former Wits players in their team and Hunt admitted that they have a strong squad that is cable of competing for trophies.

“In my opinion they have got to be big favourites for the league title this season, they really boosted their squad. They have a lot of players I know and have worked with, so they have a very good squad. But what they do now is not for me to say, I really just focus on what we have to do here.

“They are much stronger than they were last season. I know what’s ahead of us and look forward to the game.”

