Sundowns co-coach Mngqithi rues missed chances in TTM draw

“Two points lost because honestly-speaking, we pushed them from the first whistle, we never gave them time to play, we created three good opportunities from our high press, and were unfortunate not to get a goal or something on target,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

This comes after after his side were held to a goalless draw by TTM in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“(Peter) Shalulile had a big chance, the captain [Hlompho Kekana had a chance] in the early stages of the game, it was just unfortunate that when you don’t take chances against teams that are sitting back and hoping to catch you on a counter, you have to be worried.

“At a certain point, I got worried that maybe this game is that game where they’ll get one good counter-attack and punish us.”

Mngqithi also felt Sundowns should have had a penalty when Keletso Makgalwa looked to have been fouled by Alfred Ndengane inside the box towards the end of the game. Makgalwa had to leave the field after that challenge.

“I still believe that was a clear penalty. We have not received any update [on Makgalwa] but it was a result of that challenge that was supposed to be a penalty, in my own opinion.

“I have not even looked at the video yet but from what I saw I believe that was a very clear penalty, unfortunately, players lose their careers, they get seriously damaged based on injuries like those that are not taken seriously by the match officials at times,” concluded Mngqithi.

Sundowns will next face Cape Town City away next Wednesday.