Fosa Juniors react to Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal  

Juniors wrote to Fifa to inform them that Amakhosi had signed their midfielder Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana better known as Dax.

The midfielder was signed by Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent, but Juniors disputed the move claiming to have a contract with the player.

Harivola revealed they tried to speak to Chiefs before involving Fifa in the matter but Amakhosi couldn’t come to the party.

“For us this is not about money as many people think, it is about respect for us. It is about the rights of all the professional clubs around the world, the player left the club in the middle of the season. We have to claim our rights, we have to do what we have to do,” said Harivola in an interview with SAFM.

“Kaizer Chiefs signed Dax without permission. When we found out, we said let’s talk cos he’s our player. They said no, we will not negotiate with amateurs. That was sad. It wasn’t even about money,” Harivola explained.

Fifa dismissed Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal that would have allowed Amakhosi to sign players in the current transfer window while the outcome of the case was pending.

Harivola says it was difficult to tussle with Chiefs over the illegal signing of the midfielder as Amakhosi are a bigger team than them.

“When we bring the case to Fifa we wrote to them that we informed them that the player left the club without permission and Kaizer Chiefs bring the player to South Africa. We had to explain there was an offer of a $1 million dollars to Fosa Juniors from Chiefs. It is not only about money we want to negotiate since our player is with them but there was nothing like that because we are amateurs.”

