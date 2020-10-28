Pirates coach Zinnbauer furious with first half display in Stellies draw

Josef Zinnbauer was left puzzled by what he saw from his Orlando Pirates players’ performance in first half following their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza put Bucs in the lead in the 33rd minute, but it was later cancelled out by Nathan Sinkala towards half-time.

Pirates didn’t show the quality that everyone had been anticipating in the first half, but looked to be dangerous in the second half as Stellies were left to defend.

But, with the different types of display in the first stanza and the second, the Bucs coach says this is something they need to change going forward.

“I wasn’t happy with the first half, but we demonstrated what we can do in the second half, that’s what I don’t understand. We didn’t have build-ups in the first half and didn’t have the defensive structure. But in the second half we see everything that we can do and what we have to do in 90 minutes, you get it in the second half,” the German mentor told SuperSport TV.

“It’s not possible to play for 45 minutes and get three points, it’s not possible. These are some of the things we need to change. I don’t understand the type of football we played in the first half.”

The Buccaneers have now registered two points in their opening two league fixtures having first played to a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC.

This coming weekend, Zinnbauer and his side will shift their focus to the MTN8 semifinal first leg against rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

